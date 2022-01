Five-time Grammy winner and Kentucky native Chris Stapleton was featured on 60 Minutes over the weekend!

Stapleton gave interviewer Sharyn Alfonsi a tour around Nashville where he offered up a look inside his rehearsal space which houses special artifacts and awards from his career, plus introduced Alfonsi to his wife and bandmate, Morgane Stapleton.

Check out the entire interview here!

