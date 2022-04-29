Christina Perri on Evergone, the Influence of Taylor Swift’s Folklore & Evermore, & Absolute love of Disney Songs and the Twilight Series

Christina Perri sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, Evergone, and the heartbreaking journey to writing after the process of grief and healing after her daughter was stillborn. The “Jar of Hearts” singer-songwriter discusses the importance of talking about her experience, normalizing mental health discussions, and how she found her path back to making music. Perri also tells us about the importance Taylor Swift’s Folklore & Evermore had on her during this time, covering The Little Mermaid’s “Kiss the Girl,” and her absolute love of the Twilight series, which she famously penned her billion-streaming “A Thousand Years” for.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.