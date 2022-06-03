Clairo stopped by the WFPK studio for a conversation with Otis Junior before her set at Forecastle Festival. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter recently released her sophomore album Sling, produced by Jack Antonoff. She discusses the collaboration, and explains why she initially said no to working with the Grammy award-winning producer. She also tells us how having extra family time during quarantine led to the new album, how awkward it is having a dog named after Joni Mitchell at the dog park, and more.