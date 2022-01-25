Men at Work vocalist Colin Hay has worked with Ringo Starr many times before, most often as a member of Ringo’s All-Starr Band. Now it’s the Beatles legend’s turn to help out!

Hay’s new album Now and the Evermore was written and recorded in his adopted hometown of Los Angeles during the pandemic and arrives March 18th.

Hay says of Starr’s joining him on the title track:

“When I listen to it, it transports me back to when I thought I had all the time in the world. It is a song which is unashamedly inspired by the majesty of the Beatles, and the gift they gave us all. Having Ringo Starr play on the track is more than icing on the cake.”

Colin Hay will rejoin Ringo’s All-Starr Band for some tour dates in June, but right now enjoy them together on “Now and the Evermore”…

