Louisville band Full Disclosure just released a new song today called “Nada” that is for these dark times we’ve been living in lately. The five piece band has been making dreamy, psychedelic pop for some time now but “Nada” is a bit of a new direction for them.

Their new song “Nada” takes a step away from the darker, dreamy feel of their debut album Elucidity, and towards a warmer feeling of compassion and hope. The song is deeply introspective, and relatable for many people in the current state of the world. The band empathizes with the darkness and confusion that has shrouded over many people over the past few years, holds them by the hand and provides listeners with a hopeful outlook on the world. “Nada” incapsulates the band’s deepest value and goals – to create a stronger and more united community of people who may not look or think the same, and points the listener towards the idea that we all share the same world and must find middle ground and optimism in order to survive. Full Disclosure plans to release an artistic music video that encapsulates the warm and welcoming sound of the music, as well as a limited edition merchandise collection, partnered with local artist Rylee Gordon (stainartsinc), where 40% of the profits will be donated to the Louisville based organization AMPED.

“Nada” was recorded, mixed, and engineered by Anne Gauthier at Louisville’s La La Land.