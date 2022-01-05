Louisville singer/songwriter Anna Curreen, now based in Atlanta, GA delivers “Compassion”, her new song and mantra for the year. She explains what inspired the song:

Compassion is written in the form of a letter and it reflects on the experience of being in an unhappy and unsafe relationship. As a gentle-souled person, I have not always felt capable of holding my own, and I find myself fading into the background noise of my head rather than fighting back. Compassion is intended to bring you along a journey of abuse, heartache, and dissociation from reality. A reclaiming of my personal power.

The song will be part of a new EP called Thoughts Unsaid that will be something to look forward to later in 2022.