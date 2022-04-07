Conor Maynard on Reimagining a Whitney Houston classic, Starring in Kinky Boots, & His Early Collaborations with Pharrell and Frank Ocean

Conor Maynard sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new reimagining of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” along with his other recent releases. The English singer-songwriter tells us about lyrically drawing from a recent breakup and learning the life of an independent artist, as well as taking a few years off of his music career to star in Kinky Boots on Broadway and how that has influenced his vocal techniques. Maynard also takes us into his world of collaborations, how he approaches them, and his early work with Pharrell and Frank Ocean.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.