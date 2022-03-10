Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney have been making music together since they were kids living a block away from each other in their hometown of Akron, Ohio. Fast forward over 20 years later and they’re still making music together! The new Black Keys album called Dropout Boogie comes out on Nonesuch Records on May 13th which is almost to the day they released their first album called The Big Come Up on May 14th in the year 2002. I recently spoke with Dan about the new album and the single that just dropped today called “Wild Child” plus how the two musicians first met. We also have the video of the new song below.