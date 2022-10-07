Corey Feldman on His Dr. Dre and Suicidal Tendencies Connections & Unearthed Soundtrack Cuts from Lost Boys and Dream A Little Dream

Corey Feldman sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Love Left 2, a sequel to his 1994 debut album, and accompanying box set that also features previously unreleased songs from films such as The Lost Boys and Dream A Little Dream. The actor / musician discusses writing a sequel and how the two albums reflect not only each other, but the similarities in the times and eras they were written, how a meeting with Don Dokken spurred the archival project, and having Dr. Dre’s son Curtis Young and members of Suicidal Tendancies and David Bowie’s Tin Machine as collaborators. Feldman also talks about some of the easter eggs and callbacks in his songs and the physical release, his activism with Child USA, and his most recent cameos in film and TV.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.