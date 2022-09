Fresh from an impressive set at Bourbon & Beyond last Friday, Courtney Barnett dropped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to dazzle yet another audience!

In addition to her usual guitar, Barnett also broke out a cowbell to perform a track from her critically-acclaimed album Things Take Time, Take Time.

Watch Courtney Barnett and band do a blistering version of “Turning Green”…

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.