In the Studio
February 03, 2022

Courtney Barnett: “When you decide that there’s rules, that’s when it becomes hard.”

Courtney Barnett catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Things Take Time, Take Time. The Australian singer-songwriter discusses how the pandemic limited her musical resources, noticing the way people communicated during the lockdown, and doing a bulk of her writing from bed (her favorite place). Barnett also gets into some of the guitar moments on the record, having a theme of writing letters to other people, and covering The Velvet Underground’s I’ll Be Your Mirror.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.