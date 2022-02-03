Courtney Barnett: “When you decide that there’s rules, that’s when it becomes hard.”

Courtney Barnett catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Things Take Time, Take Time. The Australian singer-songwriter discusses how the pandemic limited her musical resources, noticing the way people communicated during the lockdown, and doing a bulk of her writing from bed (her favorite place). Barnett also gets into some of the guitar moments on the record, having a theme of writing letters to other people, and covering The Velvet Underground’s I’ll Be Your Mirror.

