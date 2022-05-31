“Riding Trains” is the new single by Radianation. It was released on May 27th, 2022, and it is the first published release from Radianation since 2007. The new song was written, produced, and performed by life-long Kentucky based musician Andrew N. Aebersold. The song was mastered by Big Mastering (Raf Chavez), released by LPS Records, and distributed by The Orchard.

According to Andrew, the new single, “Riding Trains”, was inspired by a trip to the United Kingdom during the tail end of the COVID-19 Global Pandemic. The lack of closure many felt with the trauma of COVID prompted Radianation to create a song about missed opportunities and what could have been. “Our lives were placed on hold, but after a long wait nobody picked up the phone”. More singles will be released in June and July with a full length album due this August of 2022.