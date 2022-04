Not a Film Review by c d kaplan

This is short but sweet.

For much more, please listen to podcast above.

My favorite thing in life, New Orleans JazzFest, best music festival extant, has been cancelled the last two years.

It’s back.

And so am I for the 33rd time since my first one in ’76.

For more on why, listen above.

