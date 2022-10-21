Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

David O. Russell’s latest concoction is about a trio of WWI pals, all of whom have issues, who get caught up a decade and a half later in a mysterious plot to overthrow the US government.

The cast is stellar.

Literally.

Christian Bale. Margot Robbie. Robert DeNiro. John David Washington. Taylor Swift. Chris Rock. Anya Taylor Joy, Rami Malek — short breath — Michael Shannon, Mike Myers and Zoe Saldana.

That, mes amis, is a lot of on screen talent.

Do the two storylines meld? One, the interaction of the trio and other people involved. The other, the political plot that really did happen to get rid of FDR.

