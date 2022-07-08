Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

As has often been the case in the strange and oft disturbing recent times, I needed something sweet and funny to view that would take me to the good place.

I hadn’t watched this ever so charming barnyard tale since its release in 1995.

It’s not just a kids’ story. But it is about a pig who adopts a border collie to be his mom. How he reacts the other characters of all hues and personalities on the farm. Sheep and cows, etc. As well as his owner.

Watch out for mischievous Ferdinand the Duck. He just about steals the whole affair.

Farmer Hoggett (James Cromwell) won Babe at a local fair. An immediate connection was felt from the start.

Listen to my podcast above to learn more about this lovely heartening Best Picture nominated tale that had me smiling and serene this time around as it did when I saw it in the theaters upon its release.

It’s available at Amazon Prime.