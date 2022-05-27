Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

It is without hesitation, and with complete confidence, I advise this Romanian film that won top prize at the ’21 Berlin Film Festival is unlike anything you’ve seen in awhile. Oh, actually, ever.

It is perverse.

It examines the societal issues that plague societies around the globe these days.

It very clever, and seriously funny.

A teacher makes a private sex tape with her husband. It get online somehow. Parents are suitably upset. There is a meeting.

But it’s about a lot more.

WARNING: Listen to my podcast before you click play on this streaming movie. There are reasons some listeners might not want to watch.