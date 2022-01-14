Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

I live near the bucolic neighborhood I was blessed to grow up in. During my daily walks I often go through those streets, and memories never fail to generate.

People. Incidents. Ball games. Arguments.

How cold the water was we got from Barry Druckman’s grandfather.

How beautiful the elevator operator of the hotsy totsy high rise across the street from my family’s apartment.

Kenneth Branagh obviously has strong emotional memories from his adolescence.

“Belfast” observes his neighborhood situation in 1969.

It is set at the outset of the Catholics vs Protestants turmoil that went on for years.

The film is seriously well regarded.

For more information, and my more incisive look at the movie, listen to my podcast above.