This is an action adventure comedy starring Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter in the San Fernando Valley.
Not much of it makes sense.
Which, to be honest, is beside the point.
What we get is a couple of hours of silliness, some cartoonish action, a somewhat convoluted but moderately entertaining plot, and the ever cool presence of Snoop Dog, as the mack daddy of vampire hunters. For which sub-genre of employment situations there is a union.
Did I mention that in this scenario, good money can be had for harvesting the teeth of slain vampires?
Well, now I have.
Again, the film makes very little sense. Other than its purpose. Which is to be a mindless diversion.
