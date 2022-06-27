Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

The Greek Tragedy of Elvis Presley’s life, his cultural importance and heartbreaking career is arguably too complex a tale to tell in a motion picture.

Australian director Baz Luhrmann attempts it with “Elvis,” now playing in theaters.

His casting choice of Austin Butler to play Presley was astute. The performance is career making.

Iconic Tom Hanks plays the singer’s manipulative manager, an illegal immigrant who dubbed himself Col. Tom Parker.

The 2 1/2 hour epic is a fever dream of sound and images and color.

Does it work? Listen to my podcast above.