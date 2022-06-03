Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

The Amazon Prime flick “Emergency” provides an answer to a question we probably haven’t been asking. But should have been.

Can what could have been yet another let’s get stoned, drunk and party the night before school vacation and do stupid things movie actually be funny and illuminating as well as examine some real socio-cultural issues?

The answer: A resounding Yes.

“Emergency” was written by K.D. Davila and directed by Carey Williams. They have deftly negotiated the fine line between entertaining and educating.

I love this movie. For more of my reasons why, listen to the podcast above.