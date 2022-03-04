Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

We love a good scam story, right?

I do. Especially when it really happened.

So, I am taken by the Netflix mini-series, “Inventing Anna.”

Which is the true life tale of a Russian twentysomething, who moved to NYC, passing herself off as a German heiress.

Her plan was to build some sort of art foundation, chi chi club/ hotel complex in an iconic Manhattan building.

Along the way, she bamboozled a number of folks in the art world and financial worlds, and stiffed many of them for significant amounts of money. For which she was eventually convicted and ended up in prison.

For more about why you should consider watching this series, listen to my podcast above.