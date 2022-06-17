Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

The fact that I’ve been to 34 New Orleans JazzFests, as you can imagine, has fostered somewhat of an emotional attachment.

As if you haven’t noticed, since I report in from the Fest every April in this very space.

So, it is difficult for me to have any objectivity about this very well done new documentary about the festival, and its evolution.

I would have made some different editorial choices.

That said, the exuberant movie is a scintillating portrait of how marvelous this annual event is. How the exhilarating music and culture and cuisine of the city and state permeate every moment.

While the documentary is playing in theaters nationwide, none of them happen to be in Louisville. It is however available for a tariff on Amazon Prime. And is well worth a look if you are a music buff, or curious about why I love it so much.

For significantly more detail, listen to my podcast above.