Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

There are many transcendent artists, regardless of medium, who are misunderstood. And arguably under-appreciated by many for their influence and importance.

Louis Armstrong — Satchmo — is certainly among them.

The life of this trumpet genius, and how the world reacted to him, are well documented in this Apple TV+ film by Sacha Jenkins.

Much of it in Armstrong’s own words, since he taped many of his interviews and conversations. And was a serious letter writer.

The documentary includes enough of Satchmo’s sublime music to sate.

And it is revelatory in providing context of how his private life and thoughts were different than his public persona.

For more on the film, listen to my podcast above.