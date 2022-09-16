Film Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

A guy never knows as much as he thinks he knows.

It sure applies to me.

I took several film study courses in college. I have read a lot about cinema and the history of film since. And, of course, watched a lot o’ flicks.

But, truth be told, until I read that this 1929 Russian documentary by Dziga Vertov is the most studied film in colleges across America, I had never heard of it.

So I watched.

It is seriously groundbreaking, and well worth a look see. It’s available on youtube and Amazon Prime.

For reasons why I suggest you take the 66 minutes to view it, listen to my podcast above.