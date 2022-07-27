Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

It’s taken me several days since viewing Jordan Peele’s latest movie “Nope,” to understand how all its moving parts work together, and aren’t just the writer/ director flying off in many directions.

It is at its base level about flying saucers circling a canyon ranch outside LA, wrecking havoc.

But, with its various and sundry cultural and social references, much more.

Like, among a lot of other things, the origin of moving pictures, 50s and 60s sitcoms, roadside attractions and an endearing brother/ sister relationship.

Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun star.

“Nope” is a spectacle, a beautiful filmed epic movie that is mysterious, funny, intelligent and significantly entertaining.

For a more in-depth analysis, listen to my podcast above.