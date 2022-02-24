Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan
So, riddle me this.
When was the last time you listened to a film review podcast that was longer than the actual movie being reviewed?
My guess, just a hunch, probably never.
The two and a half minute animation is called “Pass The Ball.”
It was created over a long period of time by forty different animators from countries around the globe, each of which contributed three seconds of screen time.
Intrigued?
Hope so, it’s a pleasant diversion.
Do listen to the podcast at the top first to learn why I chose this at this time. A fascinating tale if I do say so myself.
Then you can go watch “Pass The Ball” while sitting right where you are.
Such a deal.