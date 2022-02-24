Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

So, riddle me this.

When was the last time you listened to a film review podcast that was longer than the actual movie being reviewed?

My guess, just a hunch, probably never.

The two and a half minute animation is called “Pass The Ball.”

It was created over a long period of time by forty different animators from countries around the globe, each of which contributed three seconds of screen time.

Intrigued?

Hope so, it’s a pleasant diversion.

Do listen to the podcast at the top first to learn why I chose this at this time. A fascinating tale if I do say so myself.

Then you can go watch “Pass The Ball” while sitting right where you are.

Such a deal.