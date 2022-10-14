Review and Podcast by c d kaplan

“Reboot” is an entertaining and quite fascinating new series on Hulu. It’s also full of out of the blue funny zingers.

It features Judy Greer, Keegan-Michael Key and Johnny Knoxville. The latter of which is the most charming character so far. (I’ve watched the first two episodes.)

Go figure.

“Reboot” refers to the reincarnation of an old silly sitcom, with new edgier twists and turns.

So this is a sitcom (of sorts) about a sitcom.

But it really is about the personalities of the characters and the relationship of actors with each other and the actors to the show’s creators, played by Paul Reisert and Rachel Bloom.

For more info about this series, and reasons why you should check it out, listen to my podcast above.