Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” is famously the most continuously running play ever. Since 1952, only COVID stopped its run at London’s West End, but it restarted a year later and is still on.

This funny film cleverly pays its respects to Ms.Christie, in that it’s about solving a murder that happens at a party celebrating the 100th performance of the play.

On the case are Sam Rockwell, and the forced-upon-him sidekick, Saoirse Ronan.

It is the marvelous performance of Ms. Ronan as Inspector Stalker that steals the film.

Which is pretty darned good and entertaining otherwise.

