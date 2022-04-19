Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Given all that’s gone down the last few years, I must admit I was not intrigued by the prospect of watching a series about a mysterious company, whose founders fostered a cult like following, where the workers have to have chips planted in their brains.

Which in essence makes them two different people who don’t know each other.

Not especially enamored with dystopia these days.

But the reviews and recommendations about “Severance” on Apple TV+ were almost universally positive.

I watched.

I fell prey to its fascinating premise.

And to the excellence of the acting, writing and plot evolution.

Because I do not want to reveal too much, you’ll need to listen to my podcast above to find out more.