Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

I’m just not sure, as much acclaim as he has received, Gary Oldman has truly gotten the props he deserves.

Allow me to try to rectify that here for the moment.

His performance in “Slow Horses,” the Apple TV+ series about British spy agency MI5, is perfection.

He’s the head of Slough House, where the agency has parked agents, who have messed up in one way or another, or they just want out of main HQ.

He’s a drunk. He smokes a lot of cigarettes. He’s flatulent. He is slovenly. He berates his underlings.

He’s also a very astute spy.

And you simply can’t take your eyes off the screen when he’s in the scene.

There are many more reasons to check out this six part series. But Gary Oldman’s master class of acting makes it worthwhile unto its own-self.