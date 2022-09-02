Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

It is with extreme sheepishness that I come to the hip audience of WFPK with a review of this classic, iconic, award-winning, extraordinarily funny TV series that’s been around for a quarter century.

Mea culpa maxima. I have just really started watching “South Park”, after changing my workout routine.

I’ve been aware of it, but just never really gave it a legit watch. What a dunderhead am I.

It is, as oh so many of you, most of you probably know, totally irreverent, extremely politically incorrect, profane to the max, and fall on the floor funny.

For more details on how I got here . . . finally . . . and what episodes I’ve seen that have pulled me in, listen to my podcast above.