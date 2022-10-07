Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

So, yeah, every once in a while you watch a movie and think to yourself, “What am I doing here?”

Which, let’s be fair right from the get go, is the case with this week’s movie.

Its title is “Ten Tricks.”

It’s on Amazon Prime.

Don’t bother.

Buuuuut, my review is pretty funny. In a truly snarky sort of way.

And, will give you some idea of the plot, some idea of why I went to it in the first place.

So, listening to my review is well worth your time, even if the film is not.