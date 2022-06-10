Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

There are any number of reasons to revisit, or watch for the first time, this Francis Coppola multi award winning classic starring Gene Hackman.

Not the least of which, it’s on my list of, say, the 25 best movies ever made.

It’s about privacy and personal security, issues that are as imminent today as they were fifty years ago when this was released.

And, it happens to be playing in the intimate confines of the Speed Museum Theater this weekend.

It’s also available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

For more reasons why I suggest you watch this brilliant and mysterious film, listen to my podcast above.