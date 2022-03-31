Culture Maven
March 31, 2022

Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

In a triumph of my own sense of adventure over caution, I went to view “The Lost City” in an actual movie house.

Oh, how I’ve missed it.

“The Lost City,” a derivative, yet moderately entertaining romantic adventure comedy stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum — with a cameo by überstar Brad Pitt.

She writes those steamy romantic adventure novels. Tatum is the hunk who is on the cover of them.

She gets kidnapped by a character played by Daniel Radcliffe of all people, and taken to a tropical isle in the Atlantic.

Tatum with the help of Pitt — at least for a short while — follows to rescue her. So too, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Bullock’s agent.

It’s sort of a combo of two movies you surely know, but to find out which ones they are, you will need to listen to my podcast above. Which also provides more details.

By Mel Fisher @onairmel
Mel is the WFPK morning host.