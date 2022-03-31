Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

In a triumph of my own sense of adventure over caution, I went to view “The Lost City” in an actual movie house.

Oh, how I’ve missed it.

“The Lost City,” a derivative, yet moderately entertaining romantic adventure comedy stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum — with a cameo by überstar Brad Pitt.

She writes those steamy romantic adventure novels. Tatum is the hunk who is on the cover of them.

She gets kidnapped by a character played by Daniel Radcliffe of all people, and taken to a tropical isle in the Atlantic.

Tatum with the help of Pitt — at least for a short while — follows to rescue her. So too, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who plays Bullock’s agent.

It’s sort of a combo of two movies you surely know, but to find out which ones they are, you will need to listen to my podcast above. Which also provides more details.