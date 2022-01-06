Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

I have always admired Maggie Gyllenhaal.

Her acting choices have always been bold and courageous.

Including “Secretary,” the first movie I saw her in. Through “42d Street,” as well as many others.

So, it makes sense that her first foray into screenwriting/ directing would also be somewhat unique, and consider a disturbing topic.

In “The Lost Daughter,” there is a foreboding contemplation of the rigors of motherhood. How good women, good mothers, caring mothers, still get overwhelmed and sometimes fall prey to conflicting endeavors.

Olivia Coleman in the present and Jesse Buckley in flashbacks are featured as Leda, a professor, who has difficulty resolving conflicts with motherhood and career.

For more insight and information about this truly excellent adult drama, listen to my podcast above.