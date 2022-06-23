Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Thirty years ago during an op in Afghanistan, CIA agent Dan Chase (Jeff Bridges) went rogue.

Somehow, his superior, Harold Harper (John Lithgow), now with the FBI, got sucked into the situation.

The incident had been swept under the carpet for three decades. Now Chase is on the lam, because somebody or somebodies wants him terminated. One of those somebodies is the US Government.

Another is Harper who is again pulled in, and wishes to protect his own image.

Two of the six episode mini-series on FX and Hulu have been released, the rest to come on a weekly basis.

The really well-acted plot has some unique twists and turns.

For more, as always, listen to my podcast above.