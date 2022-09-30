Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Seemingly uptight perfectionist and British ex pat Mark Rylance fashions bespoke men’s suits in his shop in mid 50s Chicago. He learned his craft on Savile Row.

Zoey Deutch is his assistant.

All is not as it seems however as it would appear in the gently paced, calm opening.

His first customer was the neighborhood mob boss, and his shop is a drop off point for money from the numbers racket.

Of course, some chaos ensues. Rival gangs feuding. A shooting. Or three. A rat. A tape. FBI involvement.

It can be viewed on Amazon Prime, and there is considerably more illumination about the worthwhile movie in my podcast above.