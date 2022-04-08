Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

“The Square” is an ambitious film that won the Palme D’Or at Cannes several years back.

It’s now available to stream at Amazon Prime.

Claes Bang plays the curator of a contemporary art museum in Stockholm.

He is beleaguered. By the nature of the job. Because he made a serious marketing miscalculation, distraught over having his phone and wallet pickpocketed. He has been put upon by an American journalist (Elisabeth Moss), with whom he had a one night stand.

An underlying theme of the movie, perhaps under-realized, is how everyone is equal and deserving of respect, regardless of station in life.

The other is the pretension of the world of art.

For more insight and my take on “The Square,” listen the podcast above.