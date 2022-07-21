Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

What a charming funny entertaining little film this is.

Izzy graduates college, breaks up with her boyfriend and can’t seem to find romance.

So she bonds with her sister and mother and wends her way through her first year post grad.

The title is somewhat misleading. This movie is really about that trio’s relationships. The male of the species are really peripheral.

What makes this work, besides a sweetly crafted script, are the performances of the Deutch sisters — Madelyn, who also wrote the script, and Zoey — and their real life mother who plays their mother.

That’s Lea Thompson, who also directs.

“The Year of Spectacular Men” is available to stream with an Amazon Prime membership.

