Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

Rare is the film, given my obsessiveness and time in front of the screen, that I see a film knowing nothing about it.

Such was the case with this bio movie musical starring Andrew Garfield, who has justifiably been nominated for a Best Actor statuette.

Here he portrays the sadly departed Jonathon Larson, the creator of “Rent,” which those really in the know believe to have been groundbreaking musical theater.

The unbelievably well-edited movie is directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda, for whom Larson was an idol of sorts.

“tick, tick . . . Boom” is full of energy from the start.

I was mesmerized.

