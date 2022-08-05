Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

BJ Novak wrote, directed and stars in this somewhat different movie, about a NY literati guy who finds himself in West Texas, trying to solve an alleged murder.

He gets a call from the brother of a hook up he hardly remembers. She’d been telling her family back home they were a couple. She’s OD’ed in a field, and his return for her funeral is demanded. That brother believes she’s been murdered, and makes Novak help him track down the killer.

What ensues is an often astute take on how the ways of the Heartland are oft misunderstood by those from the coasts who consider themselves hip and intelligent and with it.

