Film Review & Podcast by c d kaplan

What we have here is essentially another head-turning performance by rising Irish actor, Jessie Buckley.

In “Wild Rose,” which can be streamed on Hulu (maybe elsewhere), she is Rose-Lynn. Who aspires to be a country music singer in Nashville, but she lives in Glasgow, Scotland.

And just got out of jail, where she spent a year.

And has two kids, who have been living with Rose-Lynn’s disapproving mother, Julie Waters, who is marvelous.

And can’t get out of her own irresponsible way.

But Rose-Lynn forges ahead, with the help of patron along the way.

The movie avoids most all of the triteness that is usually found in such fare.

While being blessed with Ms. Buckley’s sterling performance.

For more, listen to my podcast above.