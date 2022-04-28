Cypress Hill’s B-Real on the Obstacles of Nationally Legalizing Marjuana, Prophets of Rage, & the Songs They Wrote with Pearl Jam & Sonic Youth

Cypress Hill’s B-Real sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Back In Black, the legendary hip hop group’s 10th album. Dr. Greenthumb takes us through the process of working with Black Milk and how this new record speaks to their 1991 debut, as well as their latest songs that take on the current obstacles in the complete legalization of marajuana, how government divides the people, and how his time in Prophets of Rage came to influence his songwriting. B-Real also discusses being able to gain fans from the metal scene from the beginning, how they looked to Iron Maiden and Black Sabbath in their imagery, and the songs they created with Pearl Jam and Sonic Youth.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.