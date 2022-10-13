The Black Keys‘ Dan Auerbach has had a busy year. He and bandmate Patrick Carney released the band’s 14th album Dropout Boogie in May, and now another project of Auerbach’s is in the works.

The Arcs were a band that Auerbach formed with Leon Michels, Nick Movshon, Homer Steinweiss, and late singer-songwriter Richard Swift. Their debut album Yours, Dreamily came out in 2015 and a second album was announced that same year but never came to fruition. But it looks like that’s about to change.

The band announced a follow-up called Electrophonic Chronic will arrive January 27th via Auerbach’s own label, Easy Eye Sound, and even though Swift died in 2018, he too will be on the record as it was recorded before his passing.

Auerbach said of his late bandmate and friend:

“It’s a way for us to say goodbye to him, by revisiting him playing and laughing. It was heavy at times, but I think it was really helpful to do it.”

Check out the first single, “Keep On Dreamin'”…

