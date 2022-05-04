Daryl Hall on Creating with Robert Fripp, Covering Todd Rundgren, & Making a New Album with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart

Daryl Hall joins Kyle Meredith to talk about BeforeAfter, his first best-of collection that highlights his solo albums. The Hall & Oates singer takes us back to making Sacred Songs with Robert Fripp (who compared Hall’s work to Bowie’s at the time), being on the forefront of streaming shows on the web a full decade ahead of everyone else, and working with Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart on a new album as well as covering Here Comes the Rain Again on this new set. Hall also discusses the relevance of his 80s song What’s Gonna Happen To Us with the latest war in Ukraine, his upcoming tour with Todd Rundgren, not being a fan of the folks who run the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and having Joni Mitchell backing him on the song Right As Rain.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.