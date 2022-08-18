Welp. Didn’t see that coming. But we’re okay with it!

Director Judd Apatow was behind a special benefit for Victims First last night and the only scheduled guest to perform was Beck— which would already make for a great event, right?

But wait, there’s more.

Near the end of his set, he stunned the crowd by bringing out some special guests: Foo Fighter frontman Dave Grohl, Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, actor John C. Reilly, and producer/musician Greg Kurstin.

So what raucous, rafter-shaking rock anthem did they choose to perform together?

The 1972 Seals and Crofts soft rock classic, “Summer Breeze.”

Check out the video…

