Paul McCartney made a triumphant return to Glastonbury this weekend, and along with bringing out Bruce Springsteen to duet on Glory Days, he also surprised everyone when Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl made his first public performance since the passing of Taylor Hawkins to accompany Macca with amped up versions of The Beatles’ “I Saw Her Standing There” and Wings’ “Band on the Run.”

Paul McCartney has just brought out Dave Grohl 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cnqWkMAIVq — The Rock Revival (@TheRockRevivaI) June 25, 2022

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.