Dave Grohl has confirmed plans to release a new album as the fictional metal band Dream Widow. The concept comes from the band’s recent film endeavor Studio 666.

In the film, they group rents an Encino mansion to record their newest album. Through the course of the film, Grohl becomes possessed by a curse, leading him to attack his bandmates. It is later revealed that a similar sequence of events happened decades earlier to a band called Dream Widow. The band recorded a “lost album” before their lead singer murdered the rest of the band, and the fictional work becomes reality this week.

The Dream Widow album is set to be released on Friday, March 25. The lead single “March of the Insane” was released last month. Listen below.

