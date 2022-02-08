Dave Holmes on Rediscovering the Lost 90s & How We Define Success

Dave Holmes sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his latest podcast, Waiting For Impact, which tells the story of 90s group Sudden Impact who disappeared after making an appearance in Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly” video. The former MTV VJ discusses lost pop cultures of the past, pop music’s need for weirdness, the monoculture of the 90s, Soundscan’s impact on the music industry, and how our collective perception of certain eras tend to leave out much of the reality of the time. Holmes goes on to dive into Sudden Impact’s brushes with fame and how we define success in the present and in hindsight, the importance of pushing forward, and the possibility of a second season.

Watch the interview above and then check out the podcast below.