Last November it was announced that a documentary about the late David Bowie had been approved by his widow, Iman, and would be called Moonage Daydream.

Now a deal with Neon will release the film in the United States, with IMAX screenings of the film are expected to follow. Universal is handling the picture’s international release, while HBO holds cable and streaming rights.

Moonage Daydream is narrated by Bowie himself and features never-before-seen footage and performances, and will also highlight Bowie’s work in dance, painting, sculpture, screenwriting, acting, and more.

Brett Morgen, who has also helmed documentaries of Kurt Cobain and Jane Goodall, directs what is being referred to as a “feature-length experiential cinematic odyssey,” and was given access to Bowie’s personal archives, including all of his master recordings and hours of discovered 35mm and 16mm film of his stage performances. The soundtrack is handled by longtime Bowie producer, Tony Visconti.

The film will make its premiere at Cannes Film Festival next month, with its streaming premiere on HBO and HBO Max in spring 2023.

